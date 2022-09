VYPEU Behind the Lens: Tomball's First win over Pearland Dawson

This past Friday night, the Tomball Cougars took on the Dawson Eagles at their home stadium. The Cougars ended up taking a win for the first time this season, with the game ending at 34-21.

Here is a gallery of photos from the game:

Rane Paulson

Rane Paulson

Rane Paulson

Rane Paulson

Rane Paulson

Rane Paulson

Rane Paulson

Rane Paulson