Ellender, Parks dropping dimes as Klein ISD August 2022 Athletes of the Month

Welcome to our new feature - the Klein ISD Athletes of the Month - highlighting some of the best student-athletes in one of the most proud districts in the state of Texas. One girl and one boy will be selected each month representing the independent school district.

The inaugural recipients for the month of August are ...

Maggie Ellender, Klein Oak Setter

When Davette McCall got the head coaching job at Klein Oak, she watched the tape. Senior setter Maggie Ellender stuck out on film.

“I could see that she had the athleticism and volleyball IQ to run a 5-1 offense,” McCall said. “She has stepped up and done a great job for us this year. She’s so consistent and is a big reason we have had preseason success.”

The Panthers are 21-8 entering district play. Klein Oak won 18 games in total last season.

For the 2022 season, Ellender in 38 sets played has 296 assists to lead the team, according to MaxPreps.

Tucker Parks, Klein Collins Quarterback

Tucker Parks came in as a sophomore a year ago and earned the starting job at Klein Collins. He never looked back, leading his team to an undefeated district season and being named the District Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Now, the junior has game-experience and confidence coming into the 2022 season. In the opener against Magnolia, Parks went off for 315 yards and five touchdowns in the first half of a 62-26 win.

“We came into the game not knowing what to expect.” Parks said. “The overall goal is to win but we treat every opponent like a nameless and faceless one. It felt like a rollercoaster that never came down."

In the second game of the season, Parks passed for 187 yards and two scores, while rushing for another 152 yards and two touchdowns. He went 9 of 15 passing.