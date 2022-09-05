We’re talking Texans football as we countdown to the regular season kickoff at NRG Stadium

The Houston Texans have reached game week, and they are more than ready to get things started under new Head Coach Lovie Smith. The Texans host their AFC South rival Indianapolis on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The two teams will kickoff at 12 p.m.

The Texans are coming off of a 4-13 season but feel the roster has improved and that quarterback Davis Mills will take a major step in his second NFL season. Smith and the staff believe their running game will improve as well as the offensive line in 2022 along with the wide receivers group led by veteran Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, KPRC 2 Sports reporter Chancellor Johnson and KPRC 2 Texans Insider and Click2Houston.com contributor Aaron Wilson were with the Texans Monday morning and have more from NRG Stadium in the video player above.

