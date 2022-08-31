Source: Texans’ Tavierre Thomas to be placed on short-term injured reserve

This is a photo of Tavierre Thomas of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

Texans nickel back and special-teams ace Tavierre Thomas is being placed on short-term injured reserve with a pulled quadriceps suffered during training camp, according to a league source.

Thomas is recovering well and expected to return within four to six games, per a source.

The injury represents a setback to the Texans’ defense and special-teams units. They will lean heavily on nickel back Desmond King, Tremon Smith and others to make up for Thomas’ absence in the secondary.

Thomas had a career-high 86 tackles and two interceptions last season in 16 games with one forced fumble. He played 56 percent of the defensive snaps and 67 percent of the special teams snaps.

Signed to a two-year, $4 million contract last year that includes $2 million guaranteed with a $1 million signing bonus, Thomas started a career-high three games last season.

The former undrafted free agent from Ferris State had a breakthrough season last year for the Texans and had consistently drawn praise from Texans coach Lovie Smith.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com