Houston Texans cut Royce Freeman

(Kyusung Gong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans running back Royce Freeman (26) runs with the ball past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jake Hummel (59) during an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Texans cut veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after he made the initial 53-man roster.

Freeman was signed to a one-year, $1.187 million contract this offseason. The deal has a $152,500 signing bonus, $1.047 million guaranteed, $1.035 million salary with $895,00 fully guaranteed.

Freeman in seven games rushed for 92 yards on 35 carries last season for the Texans. He also caught seven passes for 62 yards.

The Denver Broncos selected Freeman in the third round in 2018, recording 593 yards from scrimmage in his first season and 752 yards in his second season.

With the Carolina Panthers, he rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries before he was waived and joined the Texans.