Texans to re-sign Chris Conley

Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Conley (18) runs a route against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that veteran wide receiver Chris Conley is expected to be re-signed soon.

Conley was cut from the 53-man roster.

He was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. He caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Conley (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) has 4.35 speed in the 40-yard dash and a 45-inch vertical leap.

A former Kansas City Chiefs third-round draft pick from Georgia, Conley has 213 career receptions for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns.