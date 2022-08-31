Texans to re-sign Chris Conley

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that veteran wide receiver Chris Conley is expected to be re-signed soon.
Conley was cut from the 53-man roster.
He was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. He caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Conley (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) has 4.35 speed in the 40-yard dash and a 45-inch vertical leap.
A former Kansas City Chiefs third-round draft pick from Georgia, Conley has 213 career receptions for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns.