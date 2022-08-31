84º

Texans to re-sign Chris Conley

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor

Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Conley (18) runs a route against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that veteran wide receiver Chris Conley is expected to be re-signed soon.

Conley was cut from the 53-man roster.

He was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. He caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Conley (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) has 4.35 speed in the 40-yard dash and a 45-inch vertical leap.

A former Kansas City Chiefs third-round draft pick from Georgia, Conley has 213 career receptions for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns.

