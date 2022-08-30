VYPE Houston Helmet Stickers: Week 1 (8.30.22)

Welcome to the first edition of Helmet Stickers for the 2022 Texas high school football season.

There were tons of amazing performances last week across the greater Houston area, including some that are video-game hall of fame worthy. We compiled all of those top performances in the VYPE Houston Football Player of the Week Fan Poll - CLICK HERE TO VOTE - but then we boiled that down to the Top 6 performances.

These are Week 1's Helmet Sticker selections.

Nash Rankin, Stratford (17-20, 390 yards 6 TDs)

Stratford's Nash Rankin put together an almost near perfect performance last week. The Stratford senior in a 46-28 win over Tomball went 17 for 20 for 390 yards and six touchdowns. The touchdown passes and yards passed for both marked new career highs for Rankin. His previous high was 366 yards against Westbury last year. Previously, Rankin had notched four touchdown passes in three games last season. This was a huge start for Rankin and Stratford.

Ad

Tyler Harsch, Magnolia West (16 tackles (12 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB Hurry)

Magnolia West opened the 2022 season with a 28-10 victory over Barbers Hill. Last season, Tyler Harsch was one of the top defensive players for the Mustangs and continued that trend last week. Harsch finished with 16 total tackles, 12 of those which were solo. He also had one sack and a quarterback hurry. In Harsch's career, the 16 tackles marks the second-most of his career.

Kedrick Reescano, New Caney (22 carries, 265 yards, 5 TDs)

It was an impressive senior-season debut for New Caney running back Kedrick Reescano. The Michigan State-commit busted loose for 22 carries for 265 yards and five touchdowns. The yard mark is the second-most in Reescano's career by just four yards. In 2020, Reescano rushed for 269 yards against Magnolia West. Reescano tied his career mark in touchdowns with five, which he did last season against Cleveland. Reescano is set to have a big season for New Caney as they make their first venture in Class 6A football.

David Hicks, Paetow (3 sacks, 1 FR, 6-yard TD reception)

Superstar defensive standout David Hicks Jr. is known for his skills on the defensive line. That's why he is still one of the most sought-after players in the Class of 2023. He did show that in his debut for Paetow on Friday against Conroe. He had three sacks, including one bone-crusher into the turf. He also recovered a fumble. But then on offense, Hicks was called upon to be a receiver on offense and ended up having a six-yard touchdown reception. Watch for Hicks to continue to be a part of the offense as they move forward.

Ad

Leonardo Garza, Randle (21-34, 426 yards passing, 8 TDs)

Leo Garza is heck of a comeback story. If there was a High School Comeback Player of the Year Award, Garza would be an early front-runner for it. Coming off a torn ACL from last season, Garza saw his first varsity action last week against Pasadena Memorial. In the 53-17 win, Garza went 21 of 34 for 426 yards and eight touchdowns. Yes, you read that right, 8 touchdowns! Garza and the Randle Lions will be fun to watch this season, especially if he continues to put up these kinds of numbers.

DJ Lagway, Willis (21-28, 343 yards, 6 TDs; 7 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD)

Welcome to the season DJ Lagway! What a performance in the opening game of his junior season. Lagway against Bryan Rudder, in a 73-14 victory, went off. And that may be an understatement. He went 21 of 28 for 343 yards and six touchdowns. Then he rushed for another 102 yards and a score. Lagway accounted for 445 yards of total offense and seven scores. This shows why he is one of the most coveted dual-threat signal-callers in the Class of 2024.