VYPE Houston Class 5A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)

The Class 5A rankings have been all shook up following the start of the season.
Fort Bend Marshall, Foster and Lake Creek all took care of business, while Crosby and Manvel suffered some opening-season losses that sent them down a few pegs. Four teams that were unranked to start the year have broken into the Top 10.
VYPE Top 10 Class 5A (Week 2 – 8.29.22)
- (1) FB Marshall (1-0) – Defeated Klein 14-7
- (4) Foster (1-0) – Defeated George Ranch 49-7
- (7) Lake Creek (1-0) – Defeated Angleton 42-38
- (UR) Magnolia West (1-0) – Defeated Barbers Hill 28-10
- (8) Texas City (1-0) – Defeated Friendswood 27-13
- (2) Crosby (0-1) – Lost to C.E. King 63-7
- (3) Manvel (0-1) – Lost to Shadow Creek 32-13
- (UR)Galena Park (1-0) – Defeated GCM 37-36
- (UR)Kingwood Park (1-0) – Defeated MacArthur 45-7
- (UR)Randle (1-0) – Defeated Pasadena Memorial 53-17