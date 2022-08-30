TRACK THE CUTS: Houston Texans to slash roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday deadline

Houston – Roughly two dozen players who battled through preseason practices and games will learn Tuesday they didn’t make the cut as the Houston Texans slash their roster to 53.

Aug. 30 is the third preseason deadline imposed by the NFL to make roster cuts, and it will be the biggest. Teams have until 3 p.m. CT to reduce their 80-man rosters.

Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson will be tracking the Texans cuts Tuesday and will bring you updates as he gets them in this article on Click2Houston.com.

The Texans open the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium. You can view the full schedule for the season here. They’ll have seven games before the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com