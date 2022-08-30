The 411: Baytown Sterling’s Caleb Smith

CALEB SMITH IS LOOKING FOR A BIG SEASON THIS FALL FOR BAYTOWN STERLING IN MULTIPLE SPOTS ON THE GRIDIRON.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior can lock it down at defensive back, come down hill for a tackle at middle linebacker or tote the rock out of the backfield. Both sides of the ball, the junior is primed for a big year.

VYPE caught up with the star – who also boasts a 4.51 40-yard dash time to go with his 4.0 GPA – and learned more about him.

VYPE: What are the goals for this upcoming season?

SMITH: Going out there and try and win every game. That’s it. That’s the goal.

VYPE: What have your worked on the most this offseason?

SMITH: Footwork and speed.

VYPE: When did football become a big deal for you?

SMITH: Just recently, when I got into high school.

Ad

VYPE: What is your Netflix go-to?

SMITH: Stranger Things. It is the best.

VYPE: What is your hype song for the 2022 season?

SMITH: Love Sosa by Chief Keef

VYPE: You are entering your senior year. What would you tell your freshman self as a piece of advice?

SMITH: Work harder.