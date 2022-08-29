VYPE Viral: No. 1-rated David Hicks scores offensive touchdown in Paetow debut

HOUSTON - What can David Hicks not do?

The No. 1-rated 2023 prospect in the State of Texas for the Class of 2023 made his season debut for the Paetow Panthers on Friday night wearing the No. 0 on his jersey. Last season, Hicks starred for Allen.

In the fourth quarter of the Panthers season opener and only leading 7-3, with 7:04 to go in the game, Paetow brought Hicks in on offense. He put his hand in the dirt in the natural spot for a tight end. With the snap, Hicks took off towards the end zone and was wide open for the six-yard score.

"It really feels good because I know I could do it," Hicks said. "Whatever I need to do to help the team, I'll go do it. If I have to go score touchdowns, I'll go do it."

Hicks also had a pair of sacks in the game to go along with his six-yard touchdown reception.

According to MaxPreps, this was Hicks' first-ever catch and touchdown reception. He does have one carry for three yards to his name though.

Hicks is also the No. 1 defensive line recruit in the nation and overall, the No. 12 player according to 247Sports. Hicks is still uncommitted at this time.