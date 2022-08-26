Culture Of Winning: Frassati Men’s Soccer Historic Season Is Just The Start

SOMETIMES IT JUST TAKES THAT ONE TEAM TO BREAK THE MOLD. TO SILENCE THE CRITICS AND TO PROVE THE DOUBTERS WRONG.

For Frassati Catholic, the headline team of the 2021-2022 season resided on the pitch with men’s soccer. The Falcons were historic, reaching the TAPPS DivisionII State Championship match in March and finishing as the second-best squad in Texas.

A landmark accomplishment for the program.

“I think it marks a culture change,” Christopher Lopez said. “Before, we were known as a small school that had no chance. But now that we made it all the way to the State game, we know that we can go back again. We just want to start a culture of winning here.”

Lucas Boada added: “It was a thrill. I knew our team could make it. It was a dream come true.”

It wasn’t just monumental for the men’s soccer program but for the entire athletic department. The Falcons’ men’s soccer team reaching the StateChampionship match marked the first team sport in school history to do so.

The Falcons finished the season with a 19-3-2 overall record and went an impeccable 13-1 in district play, outscoring foes 48-18 along the way. Frassati claimed the District Championship and then rolled in the playoffs to reach the State Championship bout.

In the playoffs, Frassati defeated Cristo Rey Jesuit (4-2), St. Joseph Academy (2-1) and then St. Michael’s Catholic Academy (3-1) to reach the title game. In the TAPPS Division II State Championship match, the Falcons fell short to Prince of Peace, 1-0, to finish as State Runner-Ups.

“I think everybody now realizes we’re a big team and people are going to respect us,” Lopez said. “Now, we have to start acting like a big team.”

Lopez was an all-state, honorable-mention pick along with Antonio Moschella. On the all-district squads, Moschella, Lopez, Boada and Tyler Twellman were first teamers. Second-team, all-district picks included Fede Celis and Gio Jabbour, while Michelangelo Moschella was an honorable-mention pick.

Now, with the entire State of Texas put on notice about Frassati men’s soccer, Lopez said the offseason will be crucial for them to carry the momentum from 2022 over to the 2023 season.

“I think it’s important to stay motivated to make sure everyone is working hard in the offseason,” he said. “So, when we get back into the season, we’re ready to takeoff from where we left off.”

Looking towards the 2023 campaign for the Falcons, Lopez is set to return in the midfield, while Boada will be back in goal. Moschella is also slated to return in the midfield as well.