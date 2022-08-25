FALL WRAP: Frassati Looks To Build Upon 2021 Fall Sports Seasons

FOOTBALL

AFTER STARTING THE YEAR 4-1,THE FALCONS FINISHED 0-5 TOMISS THE PLAYOFFS AND PLACE SIXTH OVERALL IN DISTRICT PLAY.

Frassati’s four wins came on a string. After starting the season with a loss to Bay Area Christian, the Falcons beat Cristo Rey Jesuit 43-2, won by forfeit over Sabine Pass, beat KIPP Houston 34-6 and took down KIPP Generations Collegiate, 48-21.

Senior athlete Zamari Bruce earned TAPPS Division II all-state honors, being named to the second team.

Bruce also took all-district honors, being selected to the District 4 first team. Bruce caught 49 passes for 1,038 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 21.2 yards per catch.

Freshman running back Ethan Schubert was named to the all-district second team. Senior athlete David Stowe was named to the second team as well. Senior Giovanni Jabbour was named to the all-state academic team.

VOLLEYBALL

FRASSATI ENJOYED A SUCCESSFUL YEAR ON THE COURT, MAKING IT TO THE AREA ROUND OF THE TAPPS 5A PLAYOFFS.

The Falcons beat St.Joseph Academy-Brownsville in the Bi-District round with a 3-0 sweep before falling to Brentwood Christian, 3-0, in Area. For their achievements in 2021, the Falcons had a plethora of talent recognized with postseason awards.

In all-district TAPPS 5A selections, junior Alexis Bodunrin was named to the first team. She was also named an all-state first teamer.

Senior Katharine Liepman, junior Natalia Kacprzak and sophomore Lauren McCollor were named to the all-district second team.

Senior Meghan Webb and sophomore Sofia Miranda were named as honorable-mention picks.

CROSS COUNTRY

FRASSATI’S BOYS PLACED 11TH OVERALL, OUT OF 28 TEAMS, AT THE TAPPS 5A CROSS COUNTRY STATE MEET.

The Falcons boys were paced by senior Thomas Langley (11th, 17:42.7), sophomore Andrew Langley (30th, 18:39.5) and junior Collin Dufrene (88th, 21:07.9).

Individually, the boys State race consisted of 193 runners.The Frassati girls placed 10th overall out of 22 teams.

The Falcons’ ladies were paced by senior Ashlyn Miller (9th, 12:57.3), freshman Breelyn Miller (26th, 13:51.9) and sophomore Annie Perry (30th, 13:52.0). Senior Mary Maggio (78th, 15:34.7) also fared well at State. Ashlyn was named as an all-state honoree.