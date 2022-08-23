VYPE 2022 Countdown to Kickoff: District 10-5A-DII Preview

This is a mesh of a few different districts coming together from the past few years. Montgomery is coming off a great season, while Huntsville, Lake Creek and Brenham are trying to have bounce-back seasons in 2022.

New-kid-on-the-block Randle will try and make some noise as well. Don’t count out Bryan Rudder and Lamar Consolidated either.

PREVIOUS DISTRICT PREVIEWS (2022)

Preseason Rankings

Montgomery Bears Huntsville Hornets Lake Creek Lions Brenham Cubs Bryan Rudder Rangers Lamar Consolidated Mustangs Randle Lions

VYPE PRESEASON AWARDS

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Mason White, Montgomery OFFENSIVE MVP: Cade Tessier, Lake Creek DEFENSIVE MVP: Ricky Brown, Brenham BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaquise Martin, Rudder SLEEPER TEAM: Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

MONTGOMERY BEARS

Following a remarkable season, and for that fact a great coaching career, John Bolfing decided to call it a career after guiding Montgomery for the past 17 seasons. He left with an overall record of 113-73. Last season was the Bears first out-right district title under Bolfing and the first since 1989. Not a bad note to leave on. Grant Cooper moves up from the offensive coordinator role into the big seat. The transition for Cooper should be seamless considering this year will be his 12th season at Montgomery, so the players know him. This year’s squad will be a new-look group with only two starters back on offense and five on defense. Offensively, first-team, all-district receiver Justin Herman (952 yards, 13 TDs) and honorable-mention pick Kyler Wilson (7 TDs) are back. On defense, first-team, all-district picks Mason White (103 tackles, one interception) and Wilson (56 tackles, 2 INTs, 12 pass breakups) will be the anchors of the defense. Wilson has offers from New Mexico State, Northern Arizona and South Dakota. The motto for Montgomery in 2022 is “Protect the Tradition”.

Ad

HUNTSVILLE HORNETS

After making the playoffs for four-straight seasons, the Hornets had a down season. Rodney Southern’s crew went 4-5 overall and just missed out on the playoffs, going 2-4 in district play. The Hornets were a bit senior-heavy last season and return five on offense and six on defense. Returning on the offensive side of the ball are second-team, all-district receiver Matthew Tatum and running back Jawann Giddens, who was also a second teamer. Giddens rushed for 407 yards and six scores. Defensively, the Hornets return no all-district picks from a year ago. Watch for Isaiah Collins (CB), Ja’Darrius Smith (DL), Jacob Ruffin (DB) and Braylon Phelps (DB/RB) to step up on that side of the ball.

LAKE CREEK LIONS

Since the doors of Lake Creek opened, Pat Kennedy has been the leader of the Lion’s den. Last year, Lake Creek went 5-5 overall and 1-5 in district play. With eight returners on offense, the Lions may be in line to make their second playoff appearance in program history in 2022. This is Cade Tessier’s offense to run as the signal-caller this fall after passing for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for another 384 yards and five scores. Don’t count out second-team, all-district selection Parker Smith to get some reps at QB after passing for 903 yards and seven scores. Tyvonn Byers could have a breakout season coming out of the backfield. First-team, all-district pick Sam Lee (WR – 792 yards, 9 TDs) and second teamer Aiden Kaplan (OL) also return. Defensively, secondteam, all-district inside linebacker Grant Balke will be the anchor of the defense. Another name to take note of are Gerard Culotta (LB).

Ad

BRENHAM CUBS

For the past 18 seasons, Brenham has been a consistent member of the playoff picture. That is a heck of a streak. The past three seasons, the Cubs have finished in the top three of the district standings and last year went 7-4 overall and fell in the first round. Eliot Allen, after four seasons, left the program to take the Bastrop ISD Athletic Director role. Stepping in will be Danny Youngs, who comes from Brazoswood. The running game will be paced by Trenton Gilbert, who rushed for 433 yards and five scores in nine games a year ago. Brandon Ward will lead the receiver room (252 yards, 5 TDs) along with Delvin Gantt (208 yards) and Ian Stelter (139 yards). The quarterback role is up for Robert Wooten’s taking, who only attempted six passes in 10 games a year ago. Defensively, Ricky Brown (LB), Ja’ren Robinson (OL/DL) and Quinten Graves (DT) will lead that unit.

Ad

BRYAN RUDDER RANGERS

In Eric Ezar’s third year of leading Bryan Rudder, the Rangers finally punched their ticket to the playoffs. It was the first time in program history for Rudder to get into the big dance after opening its doors back in 2008. Now, what will they do for an encore? Defensive MVP Devion Howard is gone to graduation as is Davidson-signee Marcus Hear, who played safety. As far as what is coming back, offensively they return six starters and on defense four return. First-team, all-district tight end Kevin Holmes enters his senior campaign, while second-team receivers Jaquise Martin (645 yards, 6 TDs) and Nate Figgers (511 yards, 3 TDs) go into their sophomore and senior campaigns, respectively. Jose Contreras was a second-team, all-district deep snapper also returns. On defense, second teamers Jayden Williams (DL) and Michael Lister (DB) are back. Other names to remember include Trace Emola (LB), Hunter McGary (OL/DL), Ryan Campbell (DB) and Avarious Allen (DE).

Ad

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED MUSTANGS

As Lamar Consolidated comes off a 3-7 season with four starters returning on offense and eight on defense, it is clear which side of the ball will be the strength early on. The Mustangs bring back first-team, all-district picks at each position. Jadin Nelson (DL), Marvin Farris (ILB), Jonathan Anders (DB) are all back on that side, which gives you experience and leadership in each group. Ricky Davis (DL), Joe Campbell (DE) and Edwin Quijada (DB) were named to the second team. Watch for the brother duo of Jason and Justin McCullough, who will play OLB/TE and RB, respectively. Nathan Lowther will step in at quarterback for the Mustangs. Key to success for LC this year will be “Establishing a Team-First Culture” according to third-year coach Kiah Johnson, who has been “happy with the team leadership that my seniors have displayed all offseason”.

RANDLE LIONS

Ad

Welcome to the big leagues Randle Lions. The newest Lamar Consolidated ISD program hits the gridiron this fall for their first varsity season. Last year, playing a JV schedule, the Lions went 8-2 overall. Now, can the success translate to the varsity level? Brian Randle believes so. The offense will be led by quarterback Leonardo Garza, who was injured most of last season but has recovered. His top targets will be Cortney Brown and Jaxon Montelongo. Defensively, this unit could be salty with the likes of Chace Sims, Eric Strickland and Curtis John-Miller Jr. holding down the front line. In the secondary, watch for Perry Kindred and Kevin Williams to make names for themselves. This team is young but feisty. They could jump up and surprise some teams this year, and maybe even for a district victory.