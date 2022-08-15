Baytown Sterling’s Glasscock Ready for Big Senior Season

EVERY FEBRUARY IN BAYTOWN FOR THE PAST 11 YEARS, RUNNERS WILL BUNDLE UP AND COMPETE IN THE ANNUAL JAIL BREAK RUN HALF MARATHON AND 5K.

When Brock Glasscock was just in the third grade, him and his father ran that race – hence his love for running was born.

Now, Glasscock begins his senior year at Baytown Sterling High School as one of the top runners in all of Goose Creek CISD entering the 2022 cross country season after reaching the Regional Meet a year ago.

“Last season, I went out hoping to place in the top runners in the district,” Glasscock said. “That’s exactly what I did. I went on to have a pretty good Regionals run. All my success is from just going out there and listening to Coach McDowell and his plans. Doing exactly what he says and putting in the work every day.”

Glasscock placed 21st overall in the Region III Championship with a time of 16:49.80. This followed a fifth- place finish at the District 22-5A meet 11 days prior.

Ad

His personal best for the season came at the Longhorn Stampede on September 23 with a time of 16:07.72.

Ask the senior his goals for the 2022 campaign, he’s upfront and clear about them – Top 3 in District, Top 5 in Regionals and a “good appearance” at State.

So, what does it take to reach those aspirations?

“It is when you are out there training and you get to that third, fourth or fifth mile, you block out the pain. You keep going,” Glasscock said. “You know even though it is going to hurt in the moment, the success in the future is going to be worth the momentary pain.”

Outside of running, Glasscock enjoys going off- roading in his Jeep, mountain biking, binging the latest season of Stranger Things on Netflix, while also getting hyped to a J. Cole song.

After high school, Glasscock has his next journey in mind.

“I want to go on and run in college and get a degree in engineering,” he said.

Ad

Glasscock is goal-oriented, so everyone better just get out of his way in 2022 because he is coming for gold.