Cougars land at #25 in Preseason Coaches Poll

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Football program will begin the season ranked No. 25 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, marking the first time the Cougars have been ranked entering an upcoming season since 2016.

Houston received 257 points from the panel of coaches. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th. The Cougars are joined in The American by No. 22 Cincinnati. UCF also received 55 votes while SMU received two votes.

The Cougars rounded out the 2021 season at No. 17 in the poll following their 12-2 season and victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl. Among in-state programs, Houston is joined in the 2022 poll by Texas A&M (No. 7), Baylor (No. 10) and Texas (No. 18).

Houston opens its season on Sept. 3 at UTSA. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. from the Alamodome and can be seen on CBS Sports Network. The in-state matchup is the lone FBS contest nationally on opening weekend featuring two 12-plus win teams from a season ago.