VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE DARK HORSES: Stratford Spartans

Stratford marched its way into the playoffs in 2021, making it back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2013-14.

Now, the Spartans will try and make it a third straight year and try to advance past the Area Round for the first time since 2010.

Skylar George and Sophia Cornell, who both enter their senior years, come back as the main firepower on offense after registering 442 and 300 kills, respectively. Emma Hickman will lock down the middle after registering 100 blocks a year ago, along with West Texas A&M-commit Sharlotte McClintock, who had 89. Cornell also chipped in 68, while George had 45.

The defense will be headed up by University of Incarnate Word-commit Olivia Abbott, who led the team with 523 digs, followed by George’s 469. Maryville University- commit Nina Terry will maneuver the offense at the setter position after racking up 800 assists in 2021, averaging 9.8 per set. Abbott can step into that role as well after collecting 392 in 2021.

This Stratford squad has enough talent and experience to get back in the playoffs and make a run.