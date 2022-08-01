THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers

Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future.

Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per set, 2.1 digs per set, 24 aces), and sophomores Kimanni Rugley (1.0 kill per set, 68 total blocks) and Maddie Dement (3 digs per set) will lead the way in 2022.

Pearland will have to find a setter. Names to keep an eye on are senior Rachelle Reed and junior Allie Schwartz, both of whom could be pivotal as hitters.