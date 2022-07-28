The Dark Horses: Second Baptist School Eagles

What Chandace Tryon did in year one leading Second Baptist School was impressive. Tryon guided the Eagles to a 32-8 finish and reached the TAPPS 5A State Semifinals.

With five starters returning, this Eagles team could be just as dangerous.

Leading the way will be first-team, all- district picks Madi Hobbs (115 kills, 105 digs) and Morgan Warren (90 kills, 21 blocks). Lauren Wood (53 kills) earned a second- team nod. Another name to remember is Riley Tackett as her and Hobbs teamed up this past summer and won a TAPPS Sand Volleyball State Championship.

Another name to watch is setter Ellie Veeningen, who could come up big for the Eagles setting up the offense.