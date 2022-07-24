83º

Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia; Will not play in 2022 season, team says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced that wide receiver John Metchie III will not play this 2022 season after he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

Metchie III, the Alabama alum who was drafted this year during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, revealed his diagnosis in a statement published on all Houston Texans’ social media accounts.

‘Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia.,” he wrote. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a later recovery at a later point in time.

Metchie III also revealed that due to his diagnosis, he may not be able to make his debut this year with the Texans. He said in his statement that his goal this year is to “focus on his health and recovery.”

Read his full statement below:

