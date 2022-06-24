University of Houston star Fabian White signs exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles Lakers

Houston 's Fabian White Jr., center, plays during the first half of a college basketball game against Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Houston Cougars star and the program’s winningest player Fabian White Jr. signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, which includes a summer league deal for the former Atascocita forward, a league source tells KPRC 2.

According to NBA.com, exhibit 10 signings are “a non-guaranteed deal that includes a training camp invite and the players’ G League rights.”

The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league.

White averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 37.1% from three in his final season for the University of Houston. White led the Cougars to an Elite 8 in 2022, and was part of 122 wins - a program record.