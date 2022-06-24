86º

University of Houston star Fabian White signs exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles Lakers

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Houston 's Fabian White Jr., center, plays during the first half of a college basketball game against Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Cougars star and the program’s winningest player Fabian White Jr. signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, which includes a summer league deal for the former Atascocita forward, a league source tells KPRC 2.

According to NBA.com, exhibit 10 signings are “a non-guaranteed deal that includes a training camp invite and the players’ G League rights.”

The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league.

White averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 37.1% from three in his final season for the University of Houston. White led the Cougars to an Elite 8 in 2022, and was part of 122 wins - a program record.

