Sources: Cougars top winner White works out for Rockets

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Fabian White Jr. #35 of the Houston Cougars celebrates defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 63- 60 in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire, 2021 Getty Images)

The winningest player in Houston Cougars history, Fabian White Jr., worked out for the hometown Houston Rockets Tuesday, according to league sources.

White has also worked out for Denver, Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas, Memphis, and Phoenix as he waits for an NBA call.

White could potentially sneak into the back end of the second round, but is more likely to sign a free agent deal immediately after the draft.

Sources say multiple teams are interested in bringing him into summer league and fall camp.

He averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 37.1 percent from three in an expanded role as a senior for the Cougars.

The Atascocita grad and versatile 6-foot-8 forward helped Houston win 121 in his time as a Cougar, the most in program history.

Bill Neff of SAGA Sports agency represents White.

