81º

LIVE

Sports

Heat's Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 5 against Celtics

Associated Press

Tags: Tyler Herro, Sports, Marcus Smart
Full Screen
1 / 2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Tyler Herro's strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

It was the second consecutive game that Herro — the NBA's sixth man of the year this season — has needed to miss because of the injury.

Herro has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.

The Celtics got defensive player of the year Marcus Smart back for Game 5. Smart missed Game 4 because of a sprained right ankle.

The Heat and Celtics were tied 2-2 entering the game Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.