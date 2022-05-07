Water Polo to be recognized by UIL in fall; KPRC 2 Sports reporter Chancellor Johnson checks out state’s top swimmers at the University of Houston

After fighting to be recognized as a sport by the UIL since 1972, next fall, water polo will make its debut as a varsity sport next fall.

“Water polo has been one of our top-performing sports but nobody knew we had a team. So, it’s nice to finally see the light get shown in my direction,” athlete Adam Lavoy said.

“It was a long, long process but now we’re enjoying the fruits of our labor and the sport is exploding,” TISCA chairman Scott Slay said.

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of fans packed the University of Houston’s natatorium to check out some of the state’s top swimmers.

“When you can get very accomplished people to come out and where ugly t-shirts and funny hats, you must be doing something right,” HISD water polo coordinator, Mac McDonald said.