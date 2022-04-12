Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Pads top Giants

San Diego Padres' Taylor Rogers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Manny Machado's RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Monday night.

Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in — Taylor earning his third save and Tyler (0-1) taking the loss.

Jake Cronenworth's RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.

Pierce Johnson loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth on a walk to Steven Duggar, but Mauricio Dubon struck out swinging.

Nola connected in the fifth only for the Giants to tie it in the sixth on a two-out wild pitch by winner Steven Wilson (2-0).

San Diego right-hander Nick Martínez made his first major league start since 2017 for Texas after spending three of the past four years playing in Japan. He allowed one run on five hits, struck out six and walked one over five innings.

Giants starter Alex Wood struck out six over 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits in his first 2022 start.

San Francisco's Gabe Kapler received his 2021 NL Manager of the Year award during a pregame ceremony.

The Rogers twins chatted behind the cage, then later exchanged the lineup cards and posed for a photo with the umpire crew.

“Probably if you put them in the same uniform you couldn’t tell them apart," Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "I know it’s a special day for both of them being able to be on the field together. There’s twins and then there’s twins, and that is a difficult one to tell apart.”

FAMILIAR FLAPPIN’ FLAGS

Melvin, the former A’s manager who caught for the Giants after growing up in the Bay Area, compared the blustery night to his days going to games at Candlestick Park.

“It's always special when you get to come home,” Melvin said. “The rivalry between the Giants, this ballpark's fantastic, you're always going to get big crowds here. It's a really good team. You have to play your best to win here.”

HOME AGAIN

New Padres starter Sean Manaea still has his San Francisco home, where he is staying during this series since being traded from Oakland to San Diego on April 3. He hasn’t yet been to San Diego.

Manaea — who tossed seven no-hit innings in his Padres debut Friday at Arizona — is set to pitch Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

“It was tough at first, it still is," Manaea said of the move. “I've been here a week. It's still fairly new. That's how baseball goes.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Blake Snell, scratched from his start Sunday with tightness in his left upper leg, will wait until Tuesday to throw and then the Padres will determine whether he might need a stint on the 10-day injured list. “He's walking around OK,” Melvin said, not ready to guess on Snell's status. “I want to leave it open. I'm a little skeptical based on the fact that he had to be scratched yesterday, but I don't want to get ahead of myself and I want him to have some input.”

Giants: 3B Wilmer Flores is dealing with a personal matter that is keeping him out of the lineup. “He's also going through a difficult time off the field and we're respecting that,” Kapler said, noting the Giants are treating it as they would an injured player by giving Flores the time he needs. “Wilmer and I have had consistent communication and conversations about his personal circumstance over the last couple days since the season began. When we collectively believe he is prepared and strong enough emotionally to be on the field we're going to have him be on the field. And when we don't, just like a player who's dealing with something physical, it's the same thing. These things are equally challenging when they're emotional or mental as when they are physical.” ... OF LaMonte Wade Jr., on the injured list with left knee inflammation, will soon begin a running progression.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 0.00 ERA) looks to build on his season-opening outing last week at Arizona, where he had a no-hitter in progress but was pulled following the sixth inning after throwing 92 pitches.

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb makes his Giants debut after signing a $20 million, two-year contract ahead of the lockout.

