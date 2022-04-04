Fresh off the Elite Eight, Houston Cougars Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore join Sports Sunday

With the University of Houston men's basketball team fresh off a run to the NCAA Elite Eight, stars Fabian White and Taze Moore joined KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson in studio as part of "Sports Sunday"

HOUSTON – After a remarkable season that resulted in a second straight Elite 8 appearance Houston Cougars’ seniors Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore sat down with KPRC2′s Chancellor Johnson for an exclusive interview.

Despite numerous injuries to several key players, UH just finished off a year where they went 32-6, including a third straight trip to at least the Sweet 16 and a second straight appearance in at least the Elite Eight. Moore also is coming off winning the college basketball slam dunk title as part of Final Four festivities in New Orleans.

