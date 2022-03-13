MLB Source: Astros sign former top prospect OF Lewis Brinson to minor league deal

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Lewis Brinson #25 of the Miami Marlins in action against the New York Mets during a game at Citi Field on September 2, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros have signed former Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson to a minor league deal, an MLB source told KPRC 2.

Brinson was formerly a top prospect, ranking #16, #18 and #27 overall by MLB.com in the years preceding his rookie season.

Brinson struggled to hit in 1,111 plate appearances, batting .199 with 25 career home runs in 341 games. Brinson hit .226 with 9 home runs in 89 games in 2021.

He was a first round pick in 2012 of the Texas Rangers, and was famously part of the trade that brought Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018. Brinson has played all three outfield positions, mostly playing in center field.