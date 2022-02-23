Sources: Paetow’s Gotte set to be hired as Pearland head football coach

According to multiple sources within the Pearland and Katy independent school districts, Paetow head football coach/campus athletic coordinator B.J. Gotte is set to be hired for the same positions at Pearland High.

Gotte’s hire is pending Pearland ISD board approval at a meeting later this week.

Gotte leaves Paetow after impressively building a program from the ground up to Class 5A, Division I, state champion in five years.

Gotte went 35-13 at the helm of Paetow football. The school opened in the fall of 2017.

Gotte led the Panthers to a 3-7 record in their first varsity season in 2018. From there, they went 8-3, 9-2, and then a remarkable 15-1 last season, earning a share of the District 10-5A, Division I championship before rolling through the postseason.

Gotte’s Panthers produced arguably the most memorable game of the playoffs, topping College Station, 27-24, in overtime on Jacob Brown’s 2-yard rushing score in the state championship game.

Gotte is a winner, having been a part of four state champions: three as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Katy (2003, 2012, 2015) and one as offensive coordinator at La Marque (2006).

He played on the offensive line for the legendary Mike Johnston at Katy in the ’90s, graduating in 1997. As a sophomore, Gotte helped the Tigers to the state final against Plano. He also coached under Johnston from 2001-2003 as an assistant offensive line coach and was assistant coach and offensive coordinator under Gary Joseph, who succeeded Johnston in 2004, from 2009-2016 after stints at Deer Park, La Marque, and Flower Mound Marcus.

Gotte replaces Ricky Tullos, who left Pearland after four seasons for Bryan High in mid-January. Tullos went 33-11 at the helm of the Oilers.