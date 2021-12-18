72º

Katy Paetow wins Texas state football championship in overtime thriller

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Paetow wins 27-24 in overtime over College Station to win 2021 state championship in football

ARLINGTON – Katy Paetow has won the first state championship in school history, taking the 5A-Division I football title in thrilling fashion Friday night against College Station.

The Panthers defeated previously-unbeaten College Station 27-24 in overtime on Friday night in Arlington. After making a close 4th-and-1 conversion to get to the College Station 2-yard line, Paetow scored shortly thereafter on a Jacob Brown run up the middle on 1st and goal to win it. Brown was named the game’s offensive MVP.

And with that, in only their fifth year of the school’s existence, Paetow is on top of the Texas high school football world in 5A-Division I.

Watch the video above to see the team celebrate with KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy right after the historic win.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

