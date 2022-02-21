VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 5 Deer Park

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 5 Deer Park Deer.

Last season, Deer Park moved into a tier of its own in the city of Houston. With a 1-0 victory in the Class 6A State Championship over San Antonio Judson, Deer Park captured the program’s third title.

Deer Park has now won crowns in 2012, 2014 and 2021 to be the only Houston-area program with three State championships. Deer Park will have to replace ace Hannah Benavides (Abilene Christian) in the circle, who was the State title game MVP.

Stepping into her spot will be Madison Applebe, who is committed to the University of Central Florida. Along with Applebe in the circle, watch for Reanna Nieman, Aubrey Graham and hard-throwing lefty sophomore Kylie Wilson to eat up some innings.

Ad

Other key returners for the Deer include outfielder Emma Overla (East Texas Baptist), catcher Erin Perez, third baseman Bryanna Fuentes (University of Incarnate Word), second baseman Kayla Zaid (University of Houston) and shortstop Madison Bailey.

With this much talent back, don’t count out the Deer to make another run at the crown.