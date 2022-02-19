In The Village: Matt Hamilton('s hair) joins the podcast

Matt Hamilton of Team USA looks on against Team Switzerland during the mens curling round robin at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Curler Matt Hamilton stops by In the Village to admit he's the black sheep of his family, rave about custom sneakers and tell us why his long hair is an act of philanthropy as well as an Olympic fashion sensation.

