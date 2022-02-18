VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 9 Atascocita Eagles

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 9 Atascocita Eagles.

Atascocita continues to be one of the softball powers in the city of Houston.

Last year was a bump in the road, falling in the Area Round after finishing 22-7 overall. With six starters back off that team, the Eagles should contend for a playoff run in 2022 again.

The group is led by District MVP and Oklahoma-commit Kasidi Pickering, who hit .505 with six triples and 10 home runs a year ago. Texas A&M-commit Reagan Jennings is back after hitting .453 with 28 runs scored in 2021.

Other key returners include San Jacinto College-commit Mia McLeer (.451, 7 HR, 34 RBIs), UNLV-commit Kelsie Kelso (.433, 10 2Bs, 25 RBIs), Odessa JC-commit Mallory Pampell, McLennan JC-commit Lillyanne Smades and Tyler JC-commit Olivia Wright. Also, watch out for Makenzie Bohannon, who will step into the circle for the Eagles.

With seven college commits filling her roster, Ashley Boyd (175-46) should be excited to fill out that lineup card.