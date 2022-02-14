'Shib Sibs' reveal their own 'Super Bowl cuts' on day of big game

Maia and Alex Shibutani won a pair of bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

For the Shibutani siblings, Super Bowl Sunday has a slightly different connotation.

Alex and Maia Shibutani, who skated for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, posted a photo of both of them as young children in bowl cuts hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LVI.

“How bout these Super Bowls?” Alex Shibutani posted on Twitter.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/AlexShibutani/status/1492980242771705857

Most people have embarrassing haircuts as children, but not everyone has the guts to post them publicly. Good on the “Shib Sibs” for not hiding their true former selves.