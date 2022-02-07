VYPE Coaches Corner: Andre White of Lutheran South Academy

In the fall, VYPE traveled out to Lutheran South Academy to catch up with Andre White, who is the head mens basketball coach for the Pioneers.
White previewed his team for the 2021-2022 season as they look to make some noise in TAPPS play.
