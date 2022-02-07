2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update: Table After Day 1

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The first Olympic medals for the 2022 Winter Olympics were won Saturday, and you can track the leaders every day right here at NBCOlympics.com.

Thirteen nations claimed medals and it's no shock that Norway leads the way with two golds, though Team USA's zero medals is a mild surprise.

Norway extended its lead at the top of the all-time medal chart at the Winter Olympics to 370 total with 134 gold. USA is second with 305 total,105 of which are gold.

Host China claimed its first medal with a gold in short track speed skating's mixed relay.

Team USA is waiting for its first, hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

STANDINGS

Norway 2 0 0 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 Italy 0 2 0 2 Canada 0 1 1 2 ROC 0 1 1 2 China 1 0 0 1 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 Sweden 1 0 0 1 Germany 0 1 0 1 France 0 1 0 1

Visit our Medals Hub for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.