KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Summer Creek’s Kaitlyn Duhon

Congratulations to Kaitlyn Duhon of Summer Creek High School for becoming the latest KPRC 2 UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

HOUSTON – Led by Kaitlyn Duhon, the Summer Creek Lady Bulldogs are 31-2 on the season and undefeated in conference play.

That “dog” mentality landed her a scholarship to play at the University of Auburn and can be visibly seen on her kneepads.

And now, Duhon has another accomplishment to add to a growing list: she’s KPRC 2′s latest UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

And there’s still plenty to look forward to - Duhon and the Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 2 in state and are seeking their first trip to state since 2019.

Congratulations Kaitlyn on being named the KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!