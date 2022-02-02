National Signing Day: Memorial’s Carly Berkman signs with DBU

HOUSTON - When Memorial’s season came to an end this past fall, Carly Berkman felt that the final chapter of her playing career hadn’t been written yet.

Berkman started looking into playing at the next level and in the end, Dallas Baptist University is the next chapter to be written. The Memorial senior signed with the Patriots on Wednesday.

"I just started looking and DBU ended up finding us," Carly said. "It's just a perfect fit."

Carly is the daughter of former Houston Astro-great and current Houston Baptist University head baseball coach Lance Berkman.

"We're thrilled. For me, having played in college, I know how much fun that is. The most fun I ever had playing baseball was while I was in college," Lance said. "We really encouraged her to pursue that if she felt like she had any inkling that she wanted to do it. So, fortunately there was an opportunity and I think she's in a great spot. I think she's going to enjoy it."

Ad

All of Lance's daughters play volleyball, including Carly's two younger sisters who currently attend Second Baptist School and dad has been there along the way supporting her and her dreams.

"My dad has always been my biggest supporter," Carly said. "I always look for him in the stands when I'm playing. He's never pushed us to do anything or to live up to what he's done, which has always been inspiring. It's always made me want to work harder. Just knowing he's always proud of me no matter what I do."