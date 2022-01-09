Tottenham, Liverpool come from behind to avoid FA Cup upsets

Tottenham's Harry Winks, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Morecambe at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Tottenham and Liverpool came from behind to avoid being embarrassed at home by third-tier opponents in the FA Cup on Sunday.

A little bit of luck proved crucial in Tottenham's third-round turnaround.

With his team trailing 1-0 to Morecambe after 73 minutes, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sent in a free kick from near the corner flag on the left wing and the ball flew over everyone and into the top corner.

Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added further goals in the final five minutes for Spurs, who denied Morecambe a place in the fourth round for the first time in their 101-year history.

Liverpool won 4-1 but started its comeback much earlier, equalizing seven minutes after going behind in the 27th to Shrewsbury.

Kaide Gordon, one of four teenagers handed a start in a youthful Liverpool lineup, became the second-youngest scorer in the club's history — at 17 years and 96 days — with a coolly taken goal for 1-1 before Fabinho scored either side of a cheeky backheel goal from fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who came on as a substitute.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was back in the dugout after spending time in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus.

West Ham won an all-Premier League matchup against Leeds 2-0, with the crucial opening goal — scored by Manuel Lanzini — controversially awarded after a potential offside against Jarrod Bowen. Leeds players complained about it on the field, and its chairman did so via his Twitter account.

Bowen added a second in the stoppage time.

Premier League teams Wolverhampton and Norwich also advanced after beating lower-league teams. Arsenal was playing second-tier Nottingham Forest later Sunday.

