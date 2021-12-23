Texans put Cooks, Fairbairn on COVID/Reserve List

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 21: Ka'imi Fairbairn #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after kicking a first quarter field goal against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have placed leading wide receiver Brandin Cooks and starting kicker Ka’Imi Fairbairn on the COVID-19/Reserve List.

Cooks and Fairbairn are two of 16 players currently on the COVID-19/Reserve list for the Texans. Cooks leads the Texans in receptions (80), receiving yards (947) and receiving touchdowns (5).

Fairbairn is currently the only kicker on the Texans roster. Unless Houston signs another kicker before Sunday’s game, starting safety Justin Reid is listed as the emergency kicker.

Reid, on social media, seems ready for the role.

While it is an unlikely scenario given what we’ve seen with other players this season, if either Cooks or Fairbairn tests negative twice in the 24 hours ahead of the game, he could be eligible to play. A final ruling on which players will suit up Sunday may not come until Saturday.