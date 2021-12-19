🔒 Top FanDuel NFL value picks for Week 15

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is pursued by Zach Cunningham #41 and Tyrell Adams #50 of the Houston Texans during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Injuries have created some bargains to help you stack your FanDuel daily fantasy lineups for Week 15.

Without further adieu, here are some of the top value plays so that you can afford the more expensive players.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys $7,500

Prescott did not look great last week against Washington, but in an offense that has their two main running backs both likely playing hurt, it’s fair to think the offense will rely on the passing game more than usual to take pressure off of Ezekiel Elliott and Troy Pollard.

Yes, Elliott said he feels better, but he clearly lacked explosiveness last week.

Yes, Pollard is likely to return, but he has a torn plantar fascia that he’s coming back from. There was a large percentage of Cowboys headlines this week bemoaning the poor play of Prescott and how he might be in a slump.

For a competitor like Prescott, against a Giants defense that is vulnerable, for the price tag he’s at, Prescott is a solid value.

Ad

Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins $6,600

Gaskin gets most of the carries in the Dolphins’ backfield and also comes out usually with a decent contribution receiving as well. While mostly inconsistent this season, the combination of skills raises the potential of a solid game when the game script is in his favor.

This week’s matchup against the New York Jets has a game script in his favor. The last time Gaskin faced the Jets only a few weeks ago, he carried the ball a season-high 23 times for 89 rushing yards and added a receiving touchdown. I expect something similar if not more for this game.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars $6,300

Gaskin may be a good value, but James Robinson will be the most popular value pick-up for this week.

Urban Meyer was notably not a huge fan of maximizing Robinson for whatever reason, even if Robinson was very clearly the Jaguars’ best offensive weapon.

Now that Meyer has been fired, it’s very clear that interim head coach Darrell Bevell highly intends to fully utilize Robinson into his arsenal. The Houston Texans see this, but given the state of their rushing defense, they very likely will not be able to stop Robinson from running all over them.

Ad

Robinson is a prime candidate for multiple touchdowns this week, which for his price tag, makes him an incredible value.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans $5,800

I was correct last week in having Foreman in my Week 14 value plays. The former Texas City High School star is the most likely in the Titans’ backfield to be the one called upon for the tough yards.

He is facing a Steelers-run defense that has gotten shredded this year. Dalvin Cook came back from injury to go for over 200 yards and two scores.

A few weeks earlier, Joe Mixon rushed for 165 yards and also had two scores. With his timeshare situation with Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard, Foreman’s situation cannot be compared to Cook or Mixon, but it’s fair to think he can have perhaps a touchdown with a chance at perhaps 100 yards if this game goes the right way for the Titans, which it certainly can and would make Foreman a pretty solid value.

Ad

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals $6,000

With DeAndre Hopkins injured, that leaves many targets up for grabs in Arizona. Kirk has had longtime chemistry with Kyler Murray dating back to their college days when they both played at Texas A&M and Kirk certainly made some explosive plays against the Rams last week.

If you factor in the explosiveness with more frequency against a very vulnerable Detroit Lions defense, that’s a recipe for a good value. Yes, A.J. Green costs $5,700 and caught 7 balls for over 100 yards last week. He’s a good value too - but I see Kirk as having more dependable upside in this matchup.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins $5,800

WIth Jaylen Waddle missing this game, Parker is very clearly the receiver to key in on. When Waddle was healthy, Parker’s snap count was the only one amongst the receivers to be anywhere close to what Waddle was getting.

So with Waddle out, going against the Jets, expect plenty of targets for Parker, and he has proven in the past he can do plenty with those targets.

Ad

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals $5,300

Ertz’s health status heading into Sunday’s games was questionable at the time of the writing of this article. He has a hamstring injury, which is concerning.

However, if Ertz is deemed healthy enough to play, he is an option given his low price tag combined with likely increased targets with Hopkins being injured.

Ertz is coming off a week with seven targets and five receptions. He could very easily become a red-zone beast against the Lions.

Would I personally rather have George Kittle for $7,800 or Mark Andrews for $7,400? Absolutely, but if you need a bargain at tight end, Ertz could be your guy.

Jacksonville Jaguars, DEF $3,600

Davis Mills does not have a great track record of succeeding in inclement weather. Texans fans very likely want to forget his performance in Buffalo with some horrendous weather, when Mills threw for four interceptions on the way to a Texans’ 40-0 loss.

Even in great weather, any defense going against Mills in his rookie season is worth considering, but with the chance of rain during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville, it only increases the chance the ball will slip the wrong way into a defender’s hands.

Ad

Plus, this defense is likely motivated to show they are just fine without Urban Meyer. Mills could certainly prove me wrong, of course. I just think the odds are that he won’t, and the Jaguars’ defense becomes a good value play as a result.