🔒 Top FanDuel NFL value picks for Week 14

Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton (15) runs out of the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Looking to earn that Sunday daily fantasy money? Here are some of the top value picks to help you stack your lineup for Week 14.

A theme this week is the domino effect created with Davis Mills starting for the Houston Texans. One could argue that Tyrod Taylor would create a similar fantasy windfall, but Mills certainly creates a higher probability for how the game will turn out.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks $7,500

Wilson started looking more like himself last week against the 49ers, hitting on 30-37 passes for two scores and an interception.

This week, against the Houston Texans, expect a very solid game, especially for his price. The game script does favor the running game, but I do think Wilson is good for at least a couple of scores.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans $5,900

The snap counts are relatively split between Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard.

Hilliard has certainly looked explosive, but his price is $7,000 to Foreman’s $5,900. The game script for the Titans game should have plenty of ground and pound, so the thought here is this is prime for Foreman to have a solid game with a touchdown and potentially 100 yards rushing.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks $5,300

With Mills starting at quarterback for the Texans, the game script should have lots of Texans turnovers, which means no matter how hard the defense plays, they will likely get worn out as the game goes on.

Travis Homer and Adrian Peterson won’t be playing. Penny handled most of the workload last week and his head coach, Pete Carroll, said this week Penny would rely upon quite a bit.

Alex Collins is coming back, so it remains to be seen if Carroll’s words will hold, but considering the price, Penny is a solid value here.

Jalen Guyton, WR, Los Angeles Chargers $5,200

Without Keenan Allen in the lineup, Mike Williams slots into WR1 - and he’s a solid value at $6,900. But with the Giants likely putting a lot more coverage now on Williams, look for Jalen Guyton to be a potential beneficiary.

Out of the Chargers’ receivers, Guyton has the next highest snap count after Allen and Williams. Last week, he had four catches, 90 yards, and a touchdown. Putting Guyton in your lineup can enable you to have a higher-end talent like Austin Ekeler from this game on your daily fantasy team.

Ekeler, who costs $9,200, is expensive, but his stock goes up even more with Allen out.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Washington Football Team $4,500

Logan Thomas is hurt. Seals-Jones was a clear trusted target of Taylor Heinicke earlier this year in similar situations. Seals-Jones is coming back for this game from injury. I don’t expect John Bates to steal targets from Seals-Jones.

Seattle Seahawks, DEF $4,500

The Seahawks are fourth when it comes to pricing this week for defenses. However, considering they’re playing against Davis Mills, expect their defense to be likely the most productive based on turnovers and potential touchdowns.

Look for the Saints to be great against the Jets and Zach Wilson, but with the Saints being the most expensive defense, that takes them out of consideration for best value play for the purposes of this article.