‘Got to go out there and play my best’ Davis Mills reacts to being named starting quarterback for Texans

Rookie Texan Davis Mills will start Sunday against Seattle, as well as the remainder of the season, according to head coach David Culley.

“It’s pretty cool,” said the rookie out of Stanford. “Obviously, I’m in a situation now I guess I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid -- being named the starter for an NFL franchise. It’s pretty cool.”

Culley hasn’t been happy with the performance of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who hasn’t looked crisp since returning from a hamstring injury.

“Well, you’ve seen the last three ball games we’ve played. (They) haven’t been good enough,” Culley said of Taylor’s recent performances.

Mills, who stays stoic and unemotional during press conferences, admitted the change was hard on Taylor.

“Obviously, a tough situation, but we both want what’s best for the team,” said Mills. “I guess whatever the decision they make upstairs is what we have to roll with.”

Mills, who has a sister living in the Houston area, says his family was excited to hear the news.

“I’m excited. My dad’s going to fly out for the game this weekend, so I’m excited to see him.”

Mills hopes his development made during his rookie season will shine in his start against the Seahawks.

“A lot of it’s just the knowledge of the offense that I’m running, knowledge of the playbook, and then chemistry with the guys that I have around me,” said Mills.“It’s a lot easier going out there and being able to anticipate, so I guess anticipation would be one of those things. Just knowing where people are going to be at.”