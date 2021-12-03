PROSPECTUS: Benjamin Davis Girls Soccer

The Falcons found themselves in the playoffs a year ago but fell short to Grand Oaks in the opening round.

Under third-year coach Maria Sanchez, the Falcons will seek their first back-to-back playoff appearances since the 2018-2019 seasons and sixth trip overall in program history.

The good thing for Sanchez is that she brings back a loaded roster.

Ivis Dias, Emily Cuevas, Sophia Cabrera, Gisel Uriostegui, Marisa Infante and Lezzete Mendozaare set to be the keys to success in 2022.

Cuevas was a first-team, all-district pick as a freshman last season, while Uriostegui also earned a first-team nod.

Mendoza was a second teamer, while Cabrera was an honorable-mention selection.

The goal for this year? "We need to get past the first round of the playoffs and need to be in the best condition to do so," Sanchez said.