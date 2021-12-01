PROSPECTUS: Aldine High School Girls Soccer

Aldine looks loaded for the 2022 season and should be in good shape to make it back to the playoffs.

The team will be led by reigning District 14-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year Joselyn Alfaro.

The senior and team captain registered 21 goals a year ago, including seven game-winners. For her career, she has 45 goals and 24 assists as she enters year four of playing on Varsity.

Hannah Chavez is back after back-to-back first-team,all-district campaigns and was elected a captain for this season.

Chavez led the Lady Mustangs in tackles a year ago to go with two goals and five assists.

Watch for Damaris Aguilar as well as the junior was the Most Improved Player from a year ago.

Then, there isthe youth movement. Sophomore Fernanda Alvaradow as the district's co-Newcomer of the Year with 11goals and 11 assists in 2021.

Fellow sophomore Aurora Cerda, who will play in the central box to box midfielder role in 2022, was an honorable-mention pick a year ago.This team has the firepower to make another run.