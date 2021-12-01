2021 All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team Announced

HOUSTON -

What an incredible season it was for the private school sector in Houston!

St. Agnes Academy won its second title in three years, while Fort Bend Christian Academy will hang its first-ever banner after winning the TAPPS 5A crown. With titles and deep playoff runs there was a plethora of great talent to pick from.

Meet the 2021 All-VYPE Private School volleyball team.

Team of the Year: Fort Bend Christian Academy

-FBCA captured the program’s first-ever TAPPS State Championship this winter. A 3-0 sweep of Prince of Peace concluded their season at 35-4 overall and as the TAPPS 5A State Champions. It was Alex Edwards’ second season at the helm of the program.

Coach of the Year: Cydryce McMillian, St. Agnes Academy - For the second time in three seasons, St. Agnes Academy are the State Champions of TAPPS 6A. After falling in a five-set heartbreaker in the state title match a year ago, the Tigers rallied back and won it all in 2021. McMillian led the team to victory while undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer this fall. St. Agnes Academy is a power in the City of Houston and McMillian is a big reason why.

Player of the Year Finalists: Bailey Hanner, FBCA; Sophia Keene, Concordia Lutheran; Sophie Agee, St. Agnes Academy (The player of the year will be announced as a part of the 2022 VYPE Awards in the next few weeks)

Hitter of the Year: Bailey Hanner, FBCA Middle of the Year: Ava Harrington, Episcopal Setter of the Year: Reagan Heflin, FBCA Utility of the Year: Alexis Bodunrin, Frassati Catholic Newcomer of the Year: Bayleigh Minor, FBCA

1ST Team

Hitter: Sophie Agee, St. Agnes Academy Middle: Morgan Perkins, Episcopal Libero/DS: Mykayla McMillian, St. Agnes Academy Setter: Grace Webber, St. Agnes Academy Utility: Katherine Nelson, St. John’s

2nd Team

Hitter: Sophia Keene, Concordia Lutheran LS attacker Middle: NiMya Maruska, St. Agnes Academy Libero/DS: Avery Hodge, FBCA Setter: Tiara Gordon, Episcopal Utility: Alexis Gill, Second Baptist School

3rd Team

Hitter: Lexi Visinitine, St. Agnes Academy Middle: Haley Manjack, Concordia Lutheran MB Libero/DS: Chloe Davis, St. John’s Setter: Margot Manning, St. John’s Utility: Layne Bulow, FBCA

Honorable Mention

Hitter (4): Anzley Rinard, Bay Area Christian; Sydney Whitfield, Concordia Lutheran; Piper Stephenson, St. Agnes Academy; Samara Coleman, Legacy Prep

Middle (3): Oyinkansola Ajimotokan, FBCA; Kaylee Bankston, Rosehill Christian; Aly Griffith, Bay Area Christian

Libero/DS (2): Claire Murphy, Bay Area Christian; Julia Sauvageau, Second Baptist School

Setter (3): Addy Polk, Concordia Lutheran; Laura Weatherford, John Cooper School; Skylar Wilson, Bay Area Christian

Utility (2): Reese Animashaun, St. John’s; Madi Hobbs, Second Baptist School