THE 411; Blanco Continuing the Family Business

FÚTBOL IS A FAMILY TRADITION INSIDE THE BLANCO HOUSEHOLD.

The youngest of three girls, Joseline Blanco remembers taking Nimitz coach D'Andre Wilson Gatorades during halftimes of the Cougars' games as the tag-along little sister.

VYPE caught up with the four-year starting forward as she embarks on her senior season as the Cougars' vocal leader in the 411.

VYPE: How did you get into soccer?

BLANCO: I really didn't have a choice. My dad got us all into it. He played in Mexico and was pretty good. I grew up loving the sport because of my dad and I really play for him. My parents never miss a game. He's always told me to not take it too seriously and just have fun. You never know which game could be your last.

VYPE: What are your individual and team expectations this year?

BLANCO: I want to score at least 20 goals and I want to lead our team to the playoffs. Nimitz hasn't been there in a long time. The difference this year is our chemistry. This group has a special bond.

Ad

VYPE: Soccer is your first love, what is your second?

BLANCO: I'm an animal lover. We have five dogs and we have always had a bunch of different animals. I eventually want to be a vet.

VYPE: Okay, what is your third love?

BLANCO: Definitely, Harry Styles. I listen to his music before my games and he knows how to get me focused. I'm totally in love with him.

VYPE: When you are watching soccer, who do you love to watch?

BLANCO: It has to be the US Women's National Team and Alex Morgan. She never makes a mistake.

VYPE: When you are not on the pitch, what are you doing?

BLANCO: I’m always in the gym. I love to work out. When I’m chilling, I’m watching Vampire Diaries.