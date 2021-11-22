HOOPS INSIDER: Nimitz Cougars Boys Basketball

The Tigee Rideaux-era begins at Nimitz HighSchool. Rideaux is no stranger to reclamation projects, helping rebuild Lumberton as an assistant and Hamshire-Fannett as their head coach most recently.

"My job is to build a winning culture here and having kids want to come play at Nimitz," he said. "My mantra is based on family. I will create a family atmosphere."

He takes over Nimitz, which has a solid returning class that was competitive last season.

Senior McGrover Odili has the most experience on the wing, while Kentrelle Royston is a junior guard.

He has a trio of sophomores he will lean on early in Javarius Thompson, Eric Woods and Dominic Samuel.

Derrick Franklin is another name to take note of.

Coach Rideaux could also pull some athletes out of football with his new brand on basketball.