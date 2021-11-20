Houston Astros trade backup catcher Garrett Stubbs, acquire Phillies prospect

Houston Astros' Garrett Stubbs scores of a double hit by Abraham Toro during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Houston Astros made a trade on Friday, acquiring Phillies prospect Logan Cerny for backup catcher Garrett Stubbs.

Cerny, 22, was ranked by MLB.com as the 28th-best prospect in the Philadelphia organization prior to the trade. Drafted in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Troy University, the outfielder split his professional season with Class-A Clearwater and the Florida Coast League Phillies, hitting .200 in 35 at-bats and 13 games with eight walks and six stolen bases.

Stubbs, 28, made seven starts at catcher this year for the Astros and played in 18 big-league games while also playing some outfield, hitting .176 in 38 at-bats. In 37 games at Triple-A Sugar Land, Stubbs hit .265 with two home runs and 15 RBI.

The Astros also decided on Friday to add IF Jeremy Peña, LHP Jonathan Bermudez, RHP Shawn Durbin, and IF Joe Perez to their 40-man roster. The moves protected those players from the 2021 Rule 5 Draft. To make room on the roster, the Astros outrighted LHP Kent Emanuel, who was claimed by Philadelphia, and IF Freudis Nova, who was unclaimed and then assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land.