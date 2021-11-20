HOOP SCOOP: No. 2 Houston Christian putting SPC on notice

No. 2 Houston Christian Mustangs

Last year, was a funky season for teams in SPC.

Due to COVID-19, the league decided to not host its winter championships. Instead, they named Zone Champions. For Houston Christian, after going 6-1 in district play, the Mustangs finished second in the South Zone standings tied with Episcopal.

The season also included an impressive win over Second Baptist School, which went on to play in the TAPPS 5A State Championship game.

The Mustangs will be led by D'Asia Thomas as the rising star enters her junior season after averaging 22.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 16 contests. Thomas is ranked No.2 in Texas according to PrepGirlsHoops and saw her recruitment blow up this summer with offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech amongst the group.

Other key returners around her include Jalayah Ingram, who averaged 13.1 points and 2.4 assists per game, and Kayla Mackel — who had 12 points per contest a year ago. Houston Christian is the team to beat in SPC in 2022.

