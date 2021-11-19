HOOPS INSIDER: Eisenhower Boys Basketball

The Eisenhower Eagles are looking to get back into the playoff conversation this season after missing outa year ago. Coach James Johnson and his Eagles are on a redemption tour this season with a pretty solid starting five penciled in.

The leader of the bunch is Raiheem Washington, who scored 13 points a game in 2021. The senior is the undisputed leader and runs the point.

Keylon Dorsey, is a rangy 6-foot-6 junior forward, who could have a breakout season.

TraceBrooks will help in the backcourt while Davion Curry will play the wing.

In the post will be 6-foot-6 Kavari Burney, who will need to protect the rim and clear the glass.

Also, watch out for Anthony Milburn andKa'Lon Scott as well for IKE.

The Eagles are going to need to knock off Dekaney and Davis to get into the postseason with Westfield and Spring likely a lock.